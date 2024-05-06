TN 12th Result 2024: TNDGE HSE(+2) Results To Be Released Today; Steps To Check

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on will announce the Tamil Nadu Class 12 result on 6 May 2024. The TN HSE 12th result 2024 link will get activated at the official website- dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Over eight lakh students who took the TN Class 12 board 2024 exams will be able to check and download the TNDGE Class 12 result using their roll number and date of birth.

The TN HSC 12th exams were held from 1 to 22 March 2024. The date sheet was set in such a way that a three to five-days interval was provided before the main subjects which gave students ample time to prepare.

The TN board has announced that the results can be checked on two websites after 9:30 am. These two websites are - dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in which will have the board exam results.