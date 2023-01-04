GUJCET 2023 Application To Begin Soon: How to Apply; Check Latest Details Here
GUJCET 2023: The application process for the exam will be held from 6 January to 20 January for all candidates.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is set to officially open the online registration portal for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 for all interested candidates. The ones who are eagerly waiting to register for the GUJCET 2023 can take part in the process soon. As per the latest details, the GUJCET 2023 application is scheduled to begin on 6 January. Interested candidates must take note of the application dates and complete the process soon.
The GUJCET 2023 application process will take place online only. Interested candidates can complete the registration process at gujcet.gseb.org. One must check the rules and other important details before applying for the Gujarat CET online. It is also crucial to know the dates of the registration process so candidates can complete filling out the form within the last date.
It is important to note that all the important dates and other details are mentioned on the official website. Candidates should complete the registration accordingly and wait for further announcements on the entrance exam.
GUJCET 2023: Important Dates and Details
According to the official details, candidates who will qualify for the GUJCET 2023 will have to participate in the counselling process to secure their admission to the degree, diploma, engineering and pharmacy colleges.
The GUJCET 2023 registration is all set to begin on 6 January and it will end on 20 January for all candidates. It is important to fill out the application form by the last date if you want to appear for the exam.
The ones who are taking part in the registration process will have to submit an application fee of Rs 350. The application fees have to be paid online mode only.
GUJCET 2023 Application Process: How to Register
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates should follow to complete the GUJCET 2023 application process online:
Visit the official website - gujcet.gseb.org.
Click on the link that states the GUJCET 2023 application form on the homepage of the site.
Register yourself carefully and create your login details.
Now, fill out the Gujarat CET application form carefully and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Pay the required registration fees online after filling out the form.
Tap on submit to complete the process.
You can download the application form if you want and save a copy of the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: GUJCET GUJCET registration
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.