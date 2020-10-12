SC Allows NEET on 14 Oct for Students Who Missed Exam Due to COVID

The Supreme Court on Monday, 12 October, allowed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be reconducted on 14 October only for those students who could not appear for it on 13 September, due to COVID-19 infection or because they resided in containment zones, news agency, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India passed the order, during which Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta informed the court that results would be out by 16 October.