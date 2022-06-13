‘Wanted To Make Country Proud, Ended Up in Jail,’ MSU Student Rusticated for Art

However, he is still debarred from the university. It is pertinent to note that the installation was shown only to an internal jury at the MSU for an annual exhibition. It was not cleared for display, and hence it wasn't for public consumption. However, photos of the installation were circulated, triggering the controversy. It is not clear who took the photos or circulated them.

Mahato, who was in the first year of his master's degree in Sculpture and a first-generation learner, told The Quint, “I come from a village where people take up jobs as daily wagers after school. I dreamt of coming to this university for a long time and reaching new heights in Indian art, but I ended up in jail only four months into my course.”