‘Highly Regulated, Poorly Funded’: Sisodia Lashes Out at NEP 2020

Referring to a section in the NEP that makes it easier for both government as well as non-governmental philanthropic organisations to build schools, Sisodia said that the government is promoting private schools while ignoring the need to improve and develop government ones.

“Have you come out with a policy to encourage private schools at a time when people are losing jobs?” asked Sisodia.

Taking on the NEP’s focus on vocational education in school, which includes internships in the sixth grade, Sisodia said that the government has failed to respect such practical learning experiences as they are not counted during admissions to the Delhi University.