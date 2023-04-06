RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date: Results to be Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Candidates who appeared for the RBSE 10th board will get the results by May-June 2023
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is all set to announce the matric result or say 10th result 2023 anytime soon. Rajasthan Board conducted the class 10 exams from 16 March to 11 April 2023 and candidates who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board to check or download the results.
The RBSE 10th board exam date and time has not been announced yet, Rajasthan board officials will announce the result date and time for 10th results soon. Students will have to use their allotted roll number to login and check the Rajasthan 10th result 2023 on the official website. The RBSE 10th result 2023 will be available on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
According to the reports, RBSE 10th result 2023 is expected to be announced by May-June 2023. Though students can keep an eye on the website for more updates and information regarding the same.
How to Check RBSE 10th Result 2023 Online?
Visit the Rajasthan board official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, search and click on the result link.
Enter your roll number in the given space
The RBSE 10th result 2023 will get displayed on the screen.
You can save, download and take a print out of the result for further reference
Along with the Rajasthan 10th result 2023, the board will also announce the details of the 10th re-evaluation process. The link for the same will be available on the official website after the results are announced.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.