RBSE 8th Result 2023 Declared: Check Direct Link – rajshaladarpan.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has formally declared the RBSE 8th result 2023 for all concerned candidates. Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 exams 2023 on the scheduled dates can download their respective results from the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. One must check their scores carefully and go through the details mentioned on the Rajasthan Board Class 8 result. It is important to download the results from the above-mentioned website on time.
All candidates should note that the RBSE 8th result 2023 is declared recently on the official website. Earlier, the State Education Minister had announced the result date and time so concerned candidates could stay updated. For all the latest details regarding the Rajasthan Board Class 8 results, you have to visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Important updates are stated on the site.
After downloading the RBSE Class 8 provisional results from the website, you have to wait for the final result copy that will be distributed by the respective school authorities. All candidates are requested to stay alert and updated with the details.
RBSE 8th Results 2023: Details
As per the official details, candidates have to score 33 percent of marks to pass the RBSE Class 8 examinations 2023. It is important to go through the scores carefully as soon as you download your result from the website.
Candidates can download the Rajasthan Board Class 8 result from three official websites and they are – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, and rajresults.nic.in.
While checking your result, you must keep your roll number and login details handy to avoid any delay in checking the marks.
Around 13 lakh candidates were patiently waiting for the RBSE 8th results 2023 to release so they could check their scores. Now, interested and concerned candidates can finally check if they have qualified for the Class 8 examinations.
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the Rajasthan Board 8th result 2023:
Visit either of the websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, or rajresults.nic.in.
Click on the Rajasthan Board Class 8 result link on the home page and the login page will open.
Provide your roll number in the given space.
The RBSE 8th result 2023 will open on your device.
Check your scores and personal details.
Download a copy of the Class 8 result for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)