ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result Declared at icsi.edu; Steps To Download Results

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET Test Result at around 4 PM today, 16 May 2023. The organization had released an official notice to inform about the ICSI CSEET results release date and time.

The ICSI CSEET result 2023 that have been released today are for the May session which was conducted on May 6 and May 8, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu.

Candidates can use their roll number and date of birth to get access to the results and they will be able to check individual subject wise break up of marks on the website. Check the steps below to download the ICSI CSEET result 2023 today.