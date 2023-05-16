ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result Declared at icsi.edu; Steps To Download Results

Check the steps to download ICSI CSEET 2023 result for May session at icsi.edu

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Education
1 min read
ICSI CSEET May 2023 Result Declared at icsi.edu; Steps To Download Results
Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET Test Result at around 4 PM today, 16 May 2023. The organization had released an official notice to inform about the ICSI CSEET results release date and time.

The ICSI CSEET result 2023 that have been released today are for the May session which was conducted on May 6 and May 8, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website at icsi.edu.

Candidates can use their roll number and date of birth to get access to the results and they will be able to check individual subject wise break up of marks on the website. Check the steps below to download the ICSI CSEET result 2023 today.

Steps to Download ICSI CSEET 2023 Results?

  1. Visit the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu

  2. On homepage, click on the “Student” tab

  3. Then select the “examination” option in the dropdown menu

  4. Click on the “ICSI CSEET Result 2023” link

  5. You will have to use your roll number to login

  6. Then click on view results tab

  7. The ICSI CSEET 2023 May session result will appear on the screen

  8. Check the details mentioned on it and take a printout for future use.

Topics:  ICSI CSEET   ICSI CSEET Result 

Published: 
