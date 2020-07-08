Rajasthan Class 12 Science Exam Results to Be Announced Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the Class 12 science subject Board exam results at 4 pm on Wednesday, 8 July.

The announcement date and time was confirmed by Rajasthan State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara through a tweet sent out from his official account. In his tweet, the minister confirmed that the result will be declared on Wednesday from the Ajmer office.

Students can check their results by visiting rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in