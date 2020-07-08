Rajasthan Class 12 Science Exam Results to Be Announced Today
Students can check their results by visiting rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the Class 12 science subject Board exam results at 4 pm on Wednesday, 8 July.
The announcement date and time was confirmed by Rajasthan State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara through a tweet sent out from his official account. In his tweet, the minister confirmed that the result will be declared on Wednesday from the Ajmer office.
How to check Rajasthan Class 12 Science Result 2020 Online?
- Visit official website, ie, rajresults.nic.in or log onto rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com
- Find and click on link for RBSE 12th Result 2020
- You will be redirected to a new page with input fields
- Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the page
- Verify all the details against your hall ticket and submit it on the website
- Your RBSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Download PDF soft copy for the result and keep it for safekeeping
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com
