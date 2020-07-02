Class 10 Student, Two Teachers Test COVID-19 Positive in Rajasthan
Over 350 students appeared for the class 10 exam at the same exam centre and 30 teachers were on invigilation duty.
A class 10 student, who appeared for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) on 29-30 June in Kota, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student's samples were taken after a member of the student's family tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago, on 27 June, reported Hindustan Times.
“Her sample was taken on 27 June when her sister tested positive. Report of the second sister came on 30 June.”Dr Tanwar, Kota Chief Medical and Health Officer
Over 350 students appeared for the class 10 exam at the same examination centre and 30 teachers were on invigilation duty. All have been sent to home quarantine and their symptoms are being monitored.
At a class 12 examination centre in the state, two teachers were also tested positive, with one exhibiting symptoms. Samples of 23 teachers and 123 students who appeared for the exam at the centre have been taken and all have been ordered to home quarantine.
The state education board scheduled pending board examinations from 18 Jun in over 6,200 centres. Adhering to health guidelines, all centers were disinfected before the exams and all students were called to the centre an hour early to be screened and sanitized.
To meet social distancing standards, the state board added 524 new examination centres and increased the number of its invigilators by 40 percent.
As of 30 June, Kota has reported 676 COVID-19 cases which include 110 active cases
