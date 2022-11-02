Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Out: Rank, Scores, Cut-Off Marks - Details

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 has been officially declared by the Rajasthan Education Department on the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can now download and check their scores by using personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam 2022 was conducted by the concerned authorities on 8 October 2022 via an offline mode. To qualify the exam, candidates belonging to general category must secure at least 50 percent marks, while those who fall under reserved categories have to score minimum 45 percent marks.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam is held annually by the Rajasthan Education Department for candidates who want to pursue their education from different polytechnic colleges of the state.