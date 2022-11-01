Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022: BSTC Result Declared Today, 1 November - Details

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022 has been declared today, 1 November 2022. According to an official Tweet by Dr Bulaki Das Kalla, State Education Minister, the Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DELEd) Exam Result 2022 will be officially released on 1 November in the afternoon. Candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 can now check their results through the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

This year, Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam was conducted by the Rajasthan Education Department on Saturday, 8 October 2022. Approximately, 5,99,249 candidates participated in the exam that was conducted in an offline mode.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam is conducted annually by the Rajasthan Education Department for candidates who want to take admission into different polytechnic colleges of the state.