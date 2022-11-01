Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022: BSTC Result Declared Today, 1 November - Details
Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result declared today, 1 November 2022. Steps to check the scores below.
Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022 has been declared today, 1 November 2022. According to an official Tweet by Dr Bulaki Das Kalla, State Education Minister, the Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DELEd) Exam Result 2022 will be officially released on 1 November in the afternoon. Candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 can now check their results through the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.
This year, Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam was conducted by the Rajasthan Education Department on Saturday, 8 October 2022. Approximately, 5,99,249 candidates participated in the exam that was conducted in an offline mode.
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam is conducted annually by the Rajasthan Education Department for candidates who want to take admission into different polytechnic colleges of the state.
Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022 Today: Steps To Download and Check
Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022 has been announced today in the afternoon. Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download and check the result.
Go to the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications section.
Search the direct link for Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022.
Click on the link and a candidate login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details including registration number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on your computer screen.
Check the result carefully to get the scores.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
