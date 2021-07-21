Written CBSE Exams for Private Students To Be Held From 16 August

Written exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for private candidates of Class 12 will be held between 16 August and 15 September 2021, results for which will be declared in "minimum possible time", the board said on Wednesday, 21 July, reported news agency ANI.

For board exams, CBSE categorises students into two groups:

Regular: Students who are studying in CBSE-affiliated schools and will appear in Class 10 and 12 exams respectively for the first time.

Private: Candidates who were earlier regular students, but had failed to qualify for the board exams in the first and second attempt or wish to appear for improvement or in an additional subject.

While exams could not be held for regular students of Classes 10 and 12 in 2021, the board had decided to mark them on the basis of marks obtained by them in the form of assessments.

For Class 12, the board had decided to mark theory papers on the basis of scores obtained by students in Classes 10, 11, and 12.

However, in case of private students, since neither the schools nor CBSE have desired records, the board couldn't prepare their marks on the basis of the assessment policy for regular students.

The board also said it is coordinating with the University Grants Commission to synchronise the admission based on results of all students.