Principal Arrested for Hanging Student Upside Down From Building in Mirzapur
A principal in Uttar Pradesh allegedly dangled a student upside down from the first storey of a school building.
A school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur has been arrested for allegedly hanging a five-year-old student upside down from the first storey of a school building on Thursday, 28 October.
The principal of the Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School in Ahraura had allegedly punished the student, Sonu Yadav, who studies in the second grade, for being mischievous while eating.
The incident was captured on camera and later widely circulated on social media.
Taking cognisance of the matter, District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar on Thursday had ordered the basic education officer of the district to probe the incident and take action against principal Manoj Vishwakarma.
Vishwakarma, who has been charged under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, told NDTV, "Sonu is very mischievous... he bites children, he also bites teachers. His father asked us to correct him. So, we tried to scare him. He was hung upside down from the upper floor for fear."
The student's father, Ranjit Yadav, said, "My son had only gone to eat gol gappa with the other kids and they were being a little naughty. For this, the principal meted out such a punishment, which could have endangered my son's life," news agency IANS reported.
(With inputs from NDTV and IANS)
