Man Who Sexually Assaulted 2 Girls After Entering Delhi MCD School Arrested

Days after a man entered a school run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and assaulted two girls, the accused was arrested by the police.

The incident was bought to light by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) that said that the man had barged into the school and assaulted two eight-year-old girls.

The DCW had said, "he had removed the clothes of a girl and muttered obscenities at her. Then he walked over to another girl and removed her clothes and his clothes as well. Thereafter, the accused closed the door of the classroom and urinated in front of the students."