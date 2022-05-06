No CCTVs, No Security Guard in MCD School Where 2 Girls Sexually Assaulted

How Did This Lapse Take Place?

According to school officials, the incident took place on the morning of 30 April, just after students went to class after their morning assembly.

During the day, an attendant who takes care of the school, is expected to keep vigil at all times. However, the attendant told The Quint that "his duty requires him to take rounds of the school, making it impossible for him to guard the gates throughout the day."

In addition, a sanitation workers keeps an eye out, trying to ensure that nobody enters the school from outside.

A guard room was set up in the school two years ago, but it stays empty during school hours. A night guard mans the gates from 6 pm to 7.30 am.