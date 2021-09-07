Youth Congress Passes Resolution Seeking Rahul Gandhi as Party President
Rahul Gandhi had resigned as party chief in 2019 after the Congress's second successive poll defeat.
The Youth Congress, on Monday, 6 September, the final day of its two-day national executive meeting in Goa, passed a resolution unanimously seeking that Rahul Gandhi be appointed as the president of the Congress again.
Rahul Gandhi had resigned as party chief in 2019 after the Congress' second successive poll defeat, and Sonia Gandhi has been interim president since August 2019.
"The leader of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi ji should become the National President of the Congress party again, and in the coming days, the Youth Congress will fight on all burning issues in the interest of the country on the streets and will take this struggle to the people."Congress Youth Wing National President Srinivas BV
The meeting saw discussion on many topics, including the challenges before the organisation in the coming days and how success can be achieved, major programmes of the organisation, internal elections, membership, and others.
Main issues that the country is facing such as unemployment, rising inflation, farmers problem, national security, "selling the country's properties," and how to fight against the BJP government on "anti-people" issues in the coming times were also discussed in detail.
