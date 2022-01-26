Republic Day 2022: 25 Inspiring Quotes by Great Leaders and Freedom Fighters
Here are some of the most famous quotes by Indian nationalist leaders and freedom fighters.
India's 73rd Republic Day is being celebrated on Wednesday, 26 January. The country adopted its Constitution on this day, in 1950.
The Constitution, which was drafted by the drafting committee headed by Dr BR Ambedkar, lays down the laws which govern the lives of Indian citizens.
Republic Day is celebrated across India with zeal and fervour. A parade is organised by the Indian security forces at Rajpath, New Delhi, and in other state capitals.
On this special occasion, we have curated some of the most inspiring quotes of great leaders and freedom fighters of the country.
Republic Day: Quotes by Indian Nationalist Leaders and Freedom Fighters
“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”Mahatma Gandhi
“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”Jawaharlal Nehru
“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”Rabindranath Tagore
“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
“But a man's duty is to try and endeavour, success depends upon chance and environments.”Bhagat Singh
“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.”Chandrashekhar Azad
“Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.”Bal Gangadhar Tilak
“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.”Mahatma Gandhi
“I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me.”Bhagat Singh
“By common endeavor, we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities”.Sardar Patel
“Every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfill, a destiny to reach. The mission of India has been to guide humanity.”Swami Vivekananda
“So long as you do not achieve social justice, whatever freedom is provided by the law to you will be of no avail.”B.R. Ambedkar
“The golden rule of conduct is mutual toleration, seeing that we will never all think alike and we shall always see Truth in fragment and from different points of vision.”Mahatma Gandhi
"Citizenship consists in the service of the country."Jawaharlal Nehru
"We must not for a moment forget, it is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen.”Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
“We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action.”Sarojini Naidu
“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“Love always elevates the character of man. It never lowers him, provided love be love.”Bhagat Singh
“Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success.”Sardar Patel
“The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people.”Bhagat Singh
“In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end!”Rajendra Prasad
“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest.”Mahatma Gandhi
“Every tiny molecule of Ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in Jail.”Bhagat Singh
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.