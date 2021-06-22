Image of IUML Building Falsely Shared as Cong Office in Wayanad

A viral photo claims that a green coloured building is the office of Congress in Kerala’s Wayanad, which is the parliamentary constituency of Rahul Gandhi. Several social media users have shared it with the claim that the flag of Pakistan is painted on it.

However, The Quint's Webqoof team found out that the claim is false and it is the Iqbal Nagar Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) centre in Kerala’s Kasaragod district.