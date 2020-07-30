New Education Policy a Creative Step Forward: Former VC of DU 

As the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University 6-7 years back, professor Singh witnessed that each year about 30 percent of DU students dropped out mid year, without any certification of their education.

So, they had taken steps to give the drop outs a diploma degree and the chance for them to finish their degree within 10 years of dropping out. Similarly, the New Education Policy provides the drop outs with a certificate just so their education so far does not go to a waste.