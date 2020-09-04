NEP 2020: India-Aus Discuss Steps to Advance Ties in Education

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O Farrell held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 2 September, to discuss matters concerning education policies of the two countries.

During the meeting, both leaders committed to taking forward India-Australia relations under the recently introduced National Education Policy (NEP)

“Productive discussions on issues of mutual interest with Education Minister @DrRPNishank, incl. fresh opportunities for increased #AustraliaIndia collaboration under new National Education Policy,” said Barry O Farrell in a Tweet.