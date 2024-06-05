NEET UG Result 2024 Declared: How To Download Results, 67 Students Secure Rank 1

NEET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially declared the NEET UG Result 2024 on Tuesday, 4 June. One should note that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results for undergraduate courses are activated on the official website - exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. The NTA announced the names of the toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. All concerned students must check the latest announcements carefully and download the NEET result on time. The link is available online.

Candidates were patiently waiting for the NEET UG Result 2024 to be declared on the website - exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in. Approximately, 547036 male candidates, 769222 female candidates and 10 third gender candidates have qualified for the NEET UG exam this year. A total of 14 female candidates and 53 male candidates have secured Rank 1, as per the details.