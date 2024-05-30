RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today at 3 PM; How To Download Results

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Board (RBSE), Bikaner, is gearing up to announce the RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 for all concerned students. The Classes 5 and 8 results links will be activated on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in so that it is easier to download them. According to the latest official announcement, the RBSE Classes 5 and 8 mark sheets will be announced today, Thursday, 30 May, at 3 pm on the website.
All candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates must download the RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 on time. They should keep a close eye on the website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates. Students are patiently waiting for the RBSE Classes 5 and 8 results. The links will be activated soon by the officials.
The officials announced the results date and time so that candidates could stay prepared. Keep your admit card ready before downloading the scorecards to avoid any delay in checking the marks. Review the personal details mentioned in the result properly.
Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Exams 2024: Important Dates
According to the dates mentioned on the schedule, the Rajasthan Board Class 8 exams 2024 were conducted from 28 March to 4 April. The exams were held in a single shift between 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
The RBSE Class 5 exams 2024 were held from 30 April to 4 May. All the papers were conducted in a single shift from 8 am to 10:30 am. Registered candidates appeared for the final examinations on the scheduled date and time.
Approximately, 27 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 5th, 8th exams 2024. They are waiting for their scorecards.
Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 exam and 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 exam this year. One must check the pass percentage of both classes.
Candidates can download the RBSE Classes 5 and 8 results 2024 from the following websites:
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajshaldarpan.nic.in
education.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results 2024: How To Download
Read the step-by-step process to download the Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2024:
Browse through the website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Tap on the option "RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the login credentials and wait for your respective scorecards.
Your result will open on a new page and you can check the marks, personal information, and other details.
Download the RBSE Classes 5 and 8 results for future reference.
