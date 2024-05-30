RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today at 3 PM; How To Download Results

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Board (RBSE), Bikaner, is gearing up to announce the RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 for all concerned students. The Classes 5 and 8 results links will be activated on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in so that it is easier to download them. According to the latest official announcement, the RBSE Classes 5 and 8 mark sheets will be announced today, Thursday, 30 May, at 3 pm on the website.

All candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates must download the RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2024 on time. They should keep a close eye on the website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for the latest updates. Students are patiently waiting for the RBSE Classes 5 and 8 results. The links will be activated soon by the officials.