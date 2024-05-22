Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2 Result 2024 Out: How to Check Final Marks

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 on the official website at karresults.nic.in. All those students who appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2 this year can download and check their final marks on the website through direct link. The overall pass percentage is 35.25%, and girls have outperformed boys.

Karnataka class 12 supplementary examination 2024 was conducted from 29 April to 16 May 2024. The examination was held in two shifts from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and 2:25 pm to 4:30 pm. The evaluation of papers was completed on 18 May 2024. Students can access their Karnataka 2nd PUC Results by using the personal login details like registration number and subject combination.