Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2 Result 2024 Out: How to Check Final Marks

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 on the official website at karresults.nic.in. All those students who appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2 this year can download and check their final marks on the website through direct link. The overall pass percentage is 35.25%, and girls have outperformed boys.
Karnataka class 12 supplementary examination 2024 was conducted from 29 April to 16 May 2024. The examination was held in two shifts from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and 2:25 pm to 4:30 pm. The evaluation of papers was completed on 18 May 2024. Students can access their Karnataka 2nd PUC Results by using the personal login details like registration number and subject combination.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Date
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result for exam 2 was declared on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.
Where to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024?
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result for exam 2 can be checked on the official website at karresults.nic.in.
How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024?
Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like registration number and subject combination.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
The KSEAB has changed the examination format of Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exams 2024 with an intention to enhance the educational system and lower the stress and anxiety among students. The exams will now be conducted in three phases. Phase1 exam was held in March, phase 2 exam took place in April/May, and phase 3 exam is scheduled to take place in July.
Students are required to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate to successfully pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2. The total pass percentage for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Result 2024 was 81.15%. The pass percentages for Arts, Commerce, and Science were 68.36%, 80.94%, and 89.96% respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)