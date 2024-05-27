NEET UG 2024 Answer Key To Release Soon: Steps To Check Provisional Answer Key

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release NEET UG 2024 Answer Key soon. The answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) will be provisional in nature and is expected to be out this week though there is no official announcement. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download the answer key at the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The answer key will also be available on neet.ntaonline.in.

The National Testing Agency, NTA will also upload the candidates' responses in the offline exam (scanned images of OMR sheets) along with the questions. These can also be downloaded from the official website using the application number and date of birth as login credentials.

The final NEET UG result 2024 is expected to be out on 14 June along with the NEET ranks, toppers list, and other details.