MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected Date: How To Download; Latest Details

The MP Board 10th Result 2023 and MP Board 12th Result 2023 are likely to be declared after 15 May on the official website for interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the examinations on the scheduled dates are requested to download the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 from the official website - mpresults.nic.in, once released. All concerned candidates are advised to be alert if they want to go through their MP board exam scores on time.

The MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 will be released on two websites, they are - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Interested candidates can keep an eye on both websites for all the latest updates from the officials. The Madhya Pradesh Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar is expected to announce the MP Board result 2023 date soon for students who want to know.