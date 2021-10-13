NEET UG 2021: Correction Deadline Extended Till 14 October

NEET UG 2021 Correction Window: National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the deadline for correction in the particulars of online application form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021.

Earlier, candidates were allowed to make corrections in their application forms till 13 October. However, as per the new notice, correction window deadline has been extended till Thursday, 14 October 2021 (up to 11:50 pm).