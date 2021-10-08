ADVERTISEMENT

NEET SS 2021 Revised Exam Schedule: Check Details Here

NEET SS 2021 exam is scheduled to be held now on 10 January 2022.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) is scheduled to be conducted on 10 January 2022. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has also notified that the registration process for NEET SS 2021 will reopen on 1 November (3 pm onwards) and continue till 22 November till 11:55 pm.

According to an official notice, “A decision has been taken by the Government of India in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to the effect that the revised scheme for NEET-SS shall be given effect to only from the academic year 2022-2023.”

According to the previous schedule, UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 was to be conducted previously on 5 September, but was rescheduled to 14 November.

According to the official notice, NBEMS also mentioned that candidates who had already registered and paid the examination fee of more than Rs 4,250 in the case of applying for more than one group, shall stand eligible for the refund of the examination fee. Also, those candidates who do not wish to continue with the application registration due to the changes made for NEET-SS 2021 are open to submit a request for refund of the examination fee to NBEMS.

Students are advised to check the official website, nbe.edu.in, for more details on the revised NEET SS 2021 exam.

