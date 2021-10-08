NEET SS 2021 Revised Exam Schedule: Check Details Here

According to the official notice, NBEMS also mentioned that candidates who had already registered and paid the examination fee of more than Rs 4,250 in the case of applying for more than one group, shall stand eligible for the refund of the examination fee. Also, those candidates who do not wish to continue with the application registration due to the changes made for NEET-SS 2021 are open to submit a request for refund of the examination fee to NBEMS.