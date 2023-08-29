ADVERTISEMENT
Check the date, time, website and steps to download UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
2 min read
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is all set to release the UP NEET PG round 2 merit list today, 29 August 2023. Candidates who have applied for the UP NEET PG Round 2 can check the merit list from the official website at upneet.gov.in. 

Applicants who were not allotted seats in UP NEET PG round 1 counselling may see their names on the second merit list thus they can also check the merit list. After the registration is closed, candidates will have one more day to make their fee payment and security deposit.

The official schedule states that the UP NEET PG round 2 merit list will be released on August 29. The online choice-filling time is from September 1 through September 4. The seat allocation result will be announced on September 5. The candidates will be able to download the allotment letter between 8 and 12 September 2023. The session will start on September 5 and admission process will take place on September 8, 9, 11, and 12.

How To Check UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List?

  1. Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, go to the PG counselling section, click on the link ‘Registration for state merit’

  3. The registration window for counselling will be displayed on the screen.

  4. The candidate has to enter the NEET PG roll number, email ID, and captcha code to login.

  5. After you log in, fill out the application form by entering your personal and academic details.

  6. Submit the necessary documents and pay the registration fee.

  7. Check the details carefully and submit the application form.

  8. Save and take a printout of the UP NEET PG counselling confirmation page for admission purposes.

Topics:  NEET   NEET PG Counselling 

