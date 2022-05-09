NEET PG 2022 Exam Admit Card to Release Soon on the Website, Check the Details

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) is scheduled to be held on 21 May 2022. The exam date is confirmed so the candidates who have decided to appear for the examination should remember the date. It is also important to note that the NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be available soon for the candidates. They can check and download the admit cards from the official website nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is a very important document.