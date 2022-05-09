CLAT 2022 Application Window Closes Today on The Website
Follow the steps here to choose the preferred exam centers or edit the application for CLAT 2022.
The Consortium of National Law Universities will close registration window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today, 9 May 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held on 19 June 2022 and the application window for the same will be open till 11:59 PM today.
The candidates can complete the registrations on consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT is conducted for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. Candidates who have already registered will be able to make the payment by 11 May (11:59 pm).
CLAT 2022 Application: Official Notice
As per the official statement issues on 7 May 2022, “The Online Applications for CLAT 2022 will close at 11:59 PM on 9th May, 2022. New registrations and submission of new applications will not be accepted and request for submissions after the closure will not be considered.”
It further added, “The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 11th May 2022.”
CLAT 2022 Application: Who can Apply
Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or are appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG. Students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB program are eligible to apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, students will have to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the exam, and 50 percent marks for CLAT PG. However, there are relaxations for reserved category students.
The consortium has scheduled two tests in 2022 and has reduced the CLAT counselling fees from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,0000. The counselling fees for students under reserved category will be Rs. 20,000.
Candidates can also update their preferred test centers, review and update their names, dates of birth and reservations if needed by 11 May.
CLAT 2022 : Steps for Application Correction
Login to your CLAT account with the required credentials.
On the homepage, click on 'Edit Application.'
Then go to 'Preferences' tab
Update the 3 preferred test centers as required.
Click on 'Next' to go to the ‘Reservation’ tab.
Scroll down, agree to the declaration.
Click on the 'Submit Form' button
