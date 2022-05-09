CLAT 2022 Application Window Closes Today on The Website

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or are appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG. Students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB program are eligible to apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, students will have to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the exam, and 50 percent marks for CLAT PG. However, there are relaxations for reserved category students.

The consortium has scheduled two tests in 2022 and has reduced the CLAT counselling fees from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,0000. The counselling fees for students under reserved category will be Rs. 20,000.

Candidates can also update their preferred test centers, review and update their names, dates of birth and reservations if needed by 11 May.