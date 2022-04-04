NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC to Announce the Special Round Result on the Site
NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to check Special Round Seat Allotment Result.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to officially declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 Counselling special round seat allotments on Monday, 4 April 2022.
The NEET PG 2021 Counselling special round results will be announced on the official website for the candidates to take a look at.
Candidates can go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) - mcc.nic.in. to check the result once it is out today, on Monday, 4 April 2022.
The official website also contains other important information regarding the NEET PG 2021 Counselling so the interested candidates can go through the details.
Once the MCC declares the result on the website, medical aspirants who had registered for NEET PG 2021 special round counselling will be allowed to check their seat allotment results.
It is to be noted that the Supreme Court reviewed the results of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round.
This was done after a petition was submitted requesting admission to the remaining 146 seats that would otherwise remain vacant.
After the petition was filed, a special round of counselling was conducted keeping in mind the amended MCC NEET PG Counselling schedule.
Steps to Check NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round Result
It is important to remember that the MCC will formally publish the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round Result today, Monday, 4 April 2022 on the website.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to check the result once it is declared on the website:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the tab that states "PG Medical Counselling" on the homepage.
Step 3: Tap on the link "NEET PG Special Round Counselling Result".
Step 4: Log in to your account by using your credentials.
Step 5: Once you log in correctly, the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round Result will display on the screen of your device.
Step 6: Download the result from the official website.
Step 7: Take a printout of the result as proof.
Candidates should note that the ones who are shortlisted in the Special Round of NEET PG Counselling 2021 can report for admission at the colleges from 4 April 2022 to 6 April 2022.
