NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling: Final Seat Allotment Result Out

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2021 final result for round 2 counselling has been declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday, 26 April.

Provisional result for the same was released on Monday, 25 April.

Candidates who registered for the same can check the final seat allotment results on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.