NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling: Final Seat Allotment Result Out
The provisional result for NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling was released on Monday, 25 April.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2021 final result for round 2 counselling has been declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday, 26 April.
Provisional result for the same was released on Monday, 25 April.
Candidates who registered for the same can check the final seat allotment results on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.
As per the official notice, candidates were given a chance to inform about discrepancies, if any, in the provisional result till Tuesday (07 am).
NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling: How to Check Final Seat Allotment Result?
Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in
Click on 'Final Result of SS 2021 Round 2' link under 'Current Events' on homepage
You will be directed to the final seat allotment result PDF
Check the results and save it for future reference
As per the counselling schedule, selected candidates are required to report to the allotted college/institute between 25 and 30 April 2022.
"The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," reads the official notice released by MCC.
Check this space regularly for further updates about NEET SS and other exams.
