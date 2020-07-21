NCERT Deletes J&K Separatism Topic From Class 12 Pol Science Book

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has reportedly done away with a topic on separatism politics for Class 12 political science students, and replaced it with ‘200 and Beyond’ that discusses electoral politics.

Content on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution has been included in a chapter titled ‘Regional Aspirations’ in the Class 12 textbook, The Indian Express reported. The revisions have been made in the book called ‘Politics in India since Independence’.

A draft proposal prepared by NCERT had suggested that students appearing for Classes 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2021 may be allowed to study certain topics only for internal assessment.

On 5 August 2019, Parliament had revoked Article 370, which grants special rights to Jammu and Kashmir and its residents.