The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday, 24 June, directed the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) to prepare alternative academic learning material for all school students, especially tailored to students who do not have digital or online access.The alternative academic learning materials will be released first for classes 1 to 5 in phases by December 2020 and for classes 6 to 12 by June 2021.In a statement, the HRD ministry said that the new learning materials have been commissioned in view of the decision of setting up of foundational literacy and numeracy mission under Atmanirbhar Bharat, and in view of the focus of Samagra Shiksha towards a learning outcome centric approach."It is necessary that NCERT develops the required resources for implementing these in an effective and timely manner, leading to all around improvement in learning outcomes and learning levels of students," the ministry said.CBSE Cancels Class 10, 12 Exams From 1 July Due to COVID-19