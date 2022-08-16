NEET Result 2022 Date: Know NEET Answer Key 2022 Details, Check Official Website

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key and result are expected to be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam should keep an eye on the official website to know the answer key and date of release of the result. The website that candidates should visit to check NEET Result 2022 and the answer key release date is neet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest details available, the NEET Answer Key 2022 will be declared before the results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not revealed any details on the NEET Result 2022 and answer key release date as of yet. To know the latest updates on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key and result, one must keep a close eye on neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key and result will be out soon.