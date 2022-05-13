SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 Released on Official Website
Follow the steps given here to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit cards 2021.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), has released the admit card along with the application status for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam 2021. The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam is scheduled to begin on 24 May and conclude on 10 June 2022. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam for the Madhya Pradesh Region can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card on the official website of MPR at sscmpr.org.
SSC MPR Admit Card 2021: How To Download
Visit the official website of SSC MPR at sscmpr.org
On the homepage, click on ‘Status/ Download Admit Card For Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 202 (Tier-I) to be Held From 24/05/2022 TO 10/06/2022’
You will be redirected to a new page, enter your roll number/registered ID number and date of birth or Name, father's name, and date of birth
Then click on the ‘Search Button’
Your SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take a printout for future use
Candidates should know that they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid ID card with the same date of birth as on the admit card.
If the date of birth on the document differs, then the candidate must carry an additional certificate as proof of their date of birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam.
