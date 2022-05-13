SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021 Released on Official Website

Visit the official website of SSC MPR at sscmpr.org On the homepage, click on ‘Status/ Download Admit Card For Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 202 (Tier-I) to be Held From 24/05/2022 TO 10/06/2022’ You will be redirected to a new page, enter your roll number/registered ID number and date of birth or Name, father's name, and date of birth Then click on the ‘Search Button’ Your SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take a printout for future use

Candidates should know that they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid ID card with the same date of birth as on the admit card.

If the date of birth on the document differs, then the candidate must carry an additional certificate as proof of their date of birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam.