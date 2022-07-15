NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result Today: Check nata.in; Latest Updates on Results Here
NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result: Download the scorecards from nata.in once they are officially released on the website.
The Council of Architecture (CoA) has officially announced the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result date for the candidates who had appeared for the exam as per the schedule. As per the latest official details, the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result is expected to be officially declared on Friday, 15 July 2022 on the website. The official website that the candidates should visit to download the results is nata.in. The website contains all the latest details from the CoA.
Once the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result has been released on Friday, 15 July 2022 on the website – nata.in, candidates can download them by logging in to their registered accounts. It is to be noted by all the candidates that the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Results will be available officially in the form of a scorecard on the website.
Candidates are requested to check all the details mentioned on the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result properly, once they are released officially on the website.
NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result: Exam Date and Other Updates
The NATA 2022 Phase 2 Exam was formally conducted on 7 July 2022 for all the candidates. Now, they are waiting to check the scores and as per the latest information, the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result will be declared shortly.
All the candidates should note that the NATA 2022 results will be valid for one year. They should check the mentioned details on the scorecard carefully such as the section-wise scores, overall scores, personal details, and the qualifying status.
For all the other latest updates and details on the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result, one should keep a close eye on the website – nata.in, so that they can stay informed.
NATA Phase 2 Results 2022: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result, once declared formally for the candidates:
Go to the official website – nata.in.
Tap on the NATA Phase 2 Results 2022 link on the home page.
Enter UID and password correctly in the provided space to log in.
The results will be displayed on your screen.
Download the scorecard from the website and keep a soft copy of the same.
Candidates should keep a close eye on the official website – nata.in to know when the results will be released on Friday, 15 July 2022.
