DSSSB Admit Card 2022 for DM, Manager & Bacteriologist Posts Out, Details Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the exam scheduled on 6 and 12 August 2022. Candidates who have applied for Deputy Manager, Manager (Electrical), and Bacteriologist posts can download the DSSSB DM Admit Card by visiting the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Let's check the steps to download the admit card as well as the exam pattern.