BPSC 69th CCE 2023 Notification Released: Know Registration Dates; Details Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially published the notification for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other exams recently. It is important to note that the online application process for Prelims is set to begin on 15 July. One can apply for the competitive examination on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates are requested to go through the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 notification on the above-mentioned website to know the important dates and latest updates.
All the important details are stated on the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 notification that is available on the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in for downloading. Candidates should know the details of the Prelims exam if they wish to appear for it. It is important to complete the registration process on time otherwise the commission will not allow you to appear for the exam.
The latest details regarding the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 Prelims exam will be available online so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them and stay informed. Keep a close eye on the site after completing the registration steps.
BPSC 69th CCE 2023 Notification: Important Details
As per the latest official details mentioned on the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 notification, the registration process for the Prelims examination will take place from 15 July to 5 August.
The vacancy details are stated below for all those interested candidates who want to take a look at them:
BPSC 69th CCE: 235 posts plus 73 posts reserved for women.
Other Posts: 111 vacancies plus 29 reserved for women.
It is important to note that the application fee is Rs 600 for general-category candidates.
The fee is Rs 150 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD groups. You can take a look at the details mentioned in the notification.
Candidates who will qualify for the Prelims examination can proceed to the next step which is the Mains exam. The notification has detailed information about the selection process that you must read.
BPSC 69th CCE 2023 Notification: How to Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the BPSC 69th CCE 2023 notification online:
Go to the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the option that says "Important Notice 69th Combined Competitive Examination and other examinations" on the homepage.
The PDF will open on your screen.
Download the notice from the website for future use.
