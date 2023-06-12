MHT CET 2023 Result for PCB & PCM Declared: How to Check Maharashtra CET Results

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has already declared the MHT CET 2023 result for PCB and PCM today, Monday, 12 June, for interested candidates. It is important to note that the cell was supposed to declare the MHT CET results at 11 am today but the links are available now. Candidates can download their respective MHT CET results 2023 for PCB and PCM from the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. One should download the result from the site on time.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the MHT CET 2023 result for PCB and PCM on Monday, from the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. One should go through the details mentioned on the Maharashtra CET result carefully after downloading it from the website to see if one qualifies for the entrance test.
To know the latest details and updates about the MHT CET results, one should check the website as the exam-conducting body announces everything online. It is easier for concerned candidates to go through them and stay informed.
MHT CET 2023 Results for PCB and PCM: Websites and Important Details
The MHT CET 2023 results for PCB and PCM are available on two websites, they are as follows:
cetcell.mahacet.org
mahacet.in
All candidates are advised to keep their login details handy to download the result on time. One should check the marks printed on the MHT CET result correctly to see if they have qualified for the entrance test.
As per official details, the entrance exam for PCM group candidates was conducted from 9 May to 14 May. The exams for the PCB group took place from 15 May to 20 May, for all registered candidates.
Now, the MHT CET results are finally announced on the official websites for candidates who were waiting to check their scores.
It is important to note that the results for PCB and PCM groups are declared early so candidates can download their respective scorecards now.
MHT CET Result 2023 for PCB and PCM: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the MHT CET result 2023 for PCB and PCM group online:
Visit either cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.in.
Click on the link that states "MHT CET result 2023 for PCB and PCM" on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials in the given space to view the result.
The MHT CET result for PCB and PCM groups will appear on the screen.
Check your marks and download the result from the website.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)