MHT CET 2023 Result for PCB & PCM Declared: How to Check Maharashtra CET Results

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has already declared the MHT CET 2023 result for PCB and PCM today, Monday, 12 June, for interested candidates. It is important to note that the cell was supposed to declare the MHT CET results at 11 am today but the links are available now. Candidates can download their respective MHT CET results 2023 for PCB and PCM from the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. One should download the result from the site on time.

