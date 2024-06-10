MHT CET 2024 Result Date Confirmed: When Will Maharashtra CET Result be Declared

MHT CET 2024 Result Date: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the MHT CET 2024 result anytime soon on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. According to an official notification released by the concerned authorities, MHT CET result 2024 will be declared on or before 19 June. Candidates who appeared in the MHT CET Exam this year can download their PCB and PCM scores by using personal login details.
This year, MHT CET examination was conducted from 22 to 30 April 2024 for PCB group while as for PCM group the exam was held from 2 May to 16 May 2024. The examination took place in morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 5100 questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology were asked in the MHT CET exam 2024.
MHT CET 2024 Result Date and Time
The Maharashtra CET Result 2024 will be declared on or before 19 June at 11 am in the morning.
Websites to Check MHT CET 2024 Result
Candidates can download and check MHT CET Result 2024 on the following websites.
cetcell.mahacet.org
mahacet.in
mahacet.org
How to Check MHT CET 2024 Result?
Go to the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for MHT CET Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your MHT CET results for PCB and PCM will show up.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print scorecards for future reference.
All those students who will successfully qualify the MHT CET Exam 2024 will be eligible to attend the MHT CET Counselling 2024, which will be held in the months of June and July. The exact counselling dates will be officially announced by the admissions committee separately. In addition to MHT CET result date, the State Common Entrance Test Cell has confirmed the result dates of other courses, which are as follows.
BHMCT-CET Result Date: 11 June 2024
BA/Bac -BEd CET and DPN/PHN: 12 June 2024
MHMCT CET: 13 June 2024
Nursing CET and LLB 5 CET: 16 June 2024
BMS/BBM CET: 17 June 2024
Check this space regularly for the latest updates on MHT CET Results 2024.
