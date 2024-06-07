JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Date: When Will be JK Board Class 10 Results Declared?

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Date and Time: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is expected to declare the 10th class result anytime soon on the official website at jkresults.nic.in. According to reports, JKBOSE Class 10 result may be released today on Friday, 7 June 2024 for both soft and hard zones, but there is no official confirmation regarding the same. The board officials announced class 12th result on Thursday, 6 June 2024, and the overall passing percentage was 74 percent. Out of 69,385 students who appeared in the exam, 93,340 successfully passed the JKBOSE 12th exam 2024.

This year, JKBOSE 10th exam was conducted from 11 March to 4 April for soft zone and 4 April to 9 May for hard zone. To pass the examination, students have to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Once the JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2024 is declared, students will be able to check overall passing percentage, gender-wise results, district-wise results, and more on the official website.