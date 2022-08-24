TS CPGET 2022 Answer Key and Response Sheet Out: Check Website, Raise Objections
TS CPGET 2022 Answer Key: Raise objections against the provisional TS CPGET 2022 Key Paper till 25 August.
The Osmania University in Hyderabad has officially released the TS CPGET 2022 answer key along with the response sheet and objection format for the candidates. The TS CPGET 2022 response sheet and answer key are available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the TS CPGET 2022 Key Paper from cpget.tsche.ac.in. The response sheet and objection format are also available on the same website for the candidates to check and download.
Candidates are requested to download the TS CPGET 2022 answer key and response sheet soon from the website – cpget.tsche.ac.in. They can calculate their probable scores by going through the TS CPGET 2022 Key Paper. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key online, if there are any. But they must raise their objections against the answer key within the deadline.
The last date to raise objections against the TS CPGET Key Paper 2022 is 25 August. Candidates have to send the objections via email to convenercpget22@gmail.com.
TS CPGET 2022 Response Sheet and Answer Key: Updates
The TS CPGET 2022 Response Sheet is also available on the official website. Candidates must check the TS CPGET 2022 answer key and response sheet as early as possible so that they can send the objections within the deadline.
The Osmania University in Hyderabad will not accept any objections after the mentioned deadline, which is 25 August. Candidates can go through all the latest details regarding the answer key and deadline to raise objections on cpget.tsche.ac.in.
The TS CPGET 2022 exam was officially held from 11 August to 16 August by the university for all the candidates who registered for it. Now, the candidates are waiting for the results to be released.
Before the results are out, the TS CPGET 2022 answer key and response sheet have been declared for all the candidates so that they can raise objections and calculate their scores.
TS CPGET 2022 Key Paper: Steps To Download
Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow to download the TS CPGET 2022 Key Paper online:
Visit the official website – cpget.tsche.ac.in
Click on the TS CPGET 2022 Answer Key link on the home page
Enter your login credentials in the provided space and click on submit
The TS CPGET 2022 Key Paper will be displayed on your screen
Check the details of the answer key and raise objections
Download the key from the website
Keep a hard copy of the answer key for future reference
