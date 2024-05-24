MBOSE Result 2024: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Results Declared; Details

MBOSE Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura has officially declared the MBOSE Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 Arts exam on the official website. Concerned candidates can download the Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts results from the official website - megresults.nic.in. They were patiently waiting for the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) scores to be released. All the important details about the scorecards are available online for candidates. The pass percentage stands at 79.76% for Class 12.
You can download the MBOSE Result 2024 only from the official website. The Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts results links are activated on megresults.nic.in. Earlier, the official announced the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) scorecards date. The marks are finally revealed and students can go through the pass percentage. Everyone should stay updated with the latest announcements by the officials.
All concerned students who want to check their scores must keep their roll numbers ready. You should enter the login credentials carefully to view your scores and other details on the result.
MBOSE Classes 10 and 12 Arts Results 2024: Important Details
According to the official details on the schedule, the MBOSE Class 12 examination for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams was conducted from 1 March to 27 March, for all registered candidates.
The Meghalaya Board Class 10 examinations were held from 15 March to 3 April, for all registered candidates. Now, students can finally check their MBOSE Arts results after entering the credentials.
It is important to note that the officials have announced the Classes 10 and 12 Arts stream toppers and pass percentage along with the results. One should check the latest announcements carefully and stay informed.
Let's take a look at the list of websites you should check to download the MBOSE Classes 10 and 12 Arts results 2024:
megresults.nic.in
mbose.in
Keep your admit cards ready to download the results on time. If the website crashes, wait for some time and enter your details again to check the scores.
Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Results 2024: How To Download
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Results 2024:
Visit the websites - megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.
Click on the active option "Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Results 2024" on the homepage.
Enter your roll number, registration ID, and other details to view the scores.
The MBOSE result will open on a new page.
Check the scores and download the results to your device.
