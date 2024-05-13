CBSE 10th Result 2024 Declared: List Of Websites To Check Class 10 Scores

CBSE 10th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10th result today on Monday, 13 May 2024. Candidates who appeared in the CBSE Board class 10 exams this year can download and check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the pass percentage, scorecards, marksheet, and other details on the website by using their login details.
This year, CBSE class 10 exam was held from 15 February to 13 March 2024. The examinations took place in a single shift on all days from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Approximately, 39 lakh students participated in the CBSE Board class 10 and 12 exams in the current year. CBSE class 12th result 2024 has already been declared, and the pass percentage is 87.98 percent.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Release Date
CBSE 10th Result was declared today on Monday, 13 May 2024.
Websites To Check CBSE 10th Result 2024
Candidates can download and check the CBSE 10th result 2024 on the following websites.
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in.
results.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
CBSE Board 10th Result 2024: Login Details
Students can check their class 10 CBSE board results 2024 by using the following login details.
Roll Number
Date of Birth
How To Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2024?
Candidates must follow below steps to download and check the CBSE Board Class 10th 2024.
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for Class 10 Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)