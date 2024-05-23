MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 on 24 May: How To Download Results; Details

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 date for interested candidates. The results for the Meghalaya Board Class 10 and Class 12 Arts streams will be declared on Friday, 24 May. Once the results are announced, you can download them from the official website - mbose.in. Keep an eye on the site for the latest updates about the Arts stream scorecards.
The MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2024 date is announced for all interested candidates so they can download them on time. All the latest updates are available on mbose.in. All concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the Meghalaya Board Class 10 and Class 12 Arts results. Check your scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it from the site.
One should note that the exact time of the MBOSE Classes 10 and 12 Arts scorecards is not known yet. The officials will announce all the important details on the website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to check them.
MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts Exam 2024: Details
The official announcement on the website states, "The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 24th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in."
The Meghalaya Board HSSLC exam 2024 was conducted from 1 March to 27 March. The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 exam was held from 15 March to 3 April.
Students must enter their roll number to download the provisional mark sheet from the website.
The official announcement also states that the results will not be displayed at the MBOSE office. The original MBOSE 10th, 12th mark sheets will be distributed by the relevant institutions in the next few days.
Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Results 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Arts results 2024:
Go to the official website of MBOSE - mbose.in.
Tap on the active link "Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Results 2024" on the homepage.
A new page will open on your screen and you must enter the login credentials.
Your MBOSE 10th and 12th results will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores and details printed on the scorecard.
Download it from the website.
