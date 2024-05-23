Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 Date & Time: How to Check CHSE Class 12 Results?

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2024: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE is all set to declare the Odisha 12th class result on Sunday, 26 May 2024. Once released, students will be able to download and check the CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Results on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in by using their personal login details. The CHSE Odisha officials confirmed the result date and time on 22 May 2024, and announced that the Odisha +2 Result 2024 will be announced for all streams including Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational.

This year, CHSE 12th exams were conducted from 16 February to 20 March 2024 across 1,160 examination centers of the state. Approximately, 3.84 lakh students including 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regular participated in the examination. On the day of result, students can get all the important information regarding the exams, such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and more.