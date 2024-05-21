Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Declared: How To Download MSBSHSE 12th Results Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially declared the Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 for all interested candidates. You can download the MSBSHSE 12th result from the official website - mahahsscboard.in. All concerned candidates are requested to check their scores carefully after downloading the results online. You can contact the officials in case of any problems while downloading the Maharashtra HSC 12th results from the official website of the board.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 to be declared so they could check their scores. Now, the MSBSHSE 12th result link is finally activated on mahahsscboard.in. You must check the details mentioned in the result carefully. All concerned students are advised to save a hard copy of the Class 12 scorecard for future use.
Keep your login credentials such as registration number and roll number ready before downloading the MSBSHSE Class 12 results. You cannot access the scorecards without entering the required details so complete the steps carefully.
MSBSHSE Class 12 Results 2024: Important Exam Details
According to the official details on the schedule, the Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC exams 2024 were formally conducted from 21 February to 19 March. Students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were waiting for their results.
Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the HSC exams. The examination was held in two shifts - the first one was from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm.
As per the latest details, over 14 lakh students were waiting for the MSBSHSE Class 12 results.
Now, they can finally check their HSC exam scores. You can contact the officials or school authorities in case of any problems. The original hard copies of the results will be distributed later.
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: List of Websites
You can download your Class 12 results from the following websites:
mahresult.nic.in
hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
mahahsscboard.in
msbshse.co.in and
hscresult.mkcl.org
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 online:
Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in.
Tap on the active link "Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024" on the homepage.
The login page will open and you must enter your registration number.
The HSC 12th result will open on a new page.
Check your scores and personal details carefully.
Download the 12th result to your device.
