MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra HSC Results Declared; Direct Link To Check Scorecards Online at 1 pm

MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra HSC results declared. 93.37% students pass the exam.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Education
5 min read
Maharashtra 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the 12th class HSC result today on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students can check their Maharashtra Board Class 12 result by using the personal login details like roll number and mother's name. The overall passing percentage is 93.37%. This year, girls have once again outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls is 94.73 percent while as for boys it is 89.14 percent.

The Maharashtra HSC 12th exam was conducted by the officials from 21 February to 19 March 2024. The examination was held in two shifts from 11 am to pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. More than 14 lakh students are awaiting the MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2024.

Direct Link for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024

Follow this live blog to get the latest details on Maharashtra HSC Result 2024.

11:58 AM , 21 May

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024: Direct Link to Check Scores

Once released, candidates can check their Maharashtra Board class 12 scores via direct link given below.

11:55 AM , 21 May

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link to be Available at 1 pm

Although, Maharashtra HSC 12th result has been declared, students can check their online scores via direct link at 1 pm. Follow this blog for latest updates.

11:49 AM , 21 May

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024: Above 13 Lakh Students Declared Successful

Out of 14,23,923 students who appeared in the Maharashtra Board 12th examination 2024, 13,29,684 students have successfully passed the HSC exam.

11:46 AM , 21 May

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024: Konkan Once Again at Top 

Like pervious year, Konkan division has recorded a highest pass percentage in Maharashtra HSC Results 2024. The total pass percentage in Konkan is 97.91%.

Published: 21 May 2024, 9:59 AM IST
