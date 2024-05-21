MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra HSC Results Declared; Direct Link To Check Scorecards Online at 1 pm

Maharashtra 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the 12th class HSC result today on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students can check their Maharashtra Board Class 12 result by using the personal login details like roll number and mother's name. The overall passing percentage is 93.37%. This year, girls have once again outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls is 94.73 percent while as for boys it is 89.14 percent.

The Maharashtra HSC 12th exam was conducted by the officials from 21 February to 19 March 2024. The examination was held in two shifts from 11 am to pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. More than 14 lakh students are awaiting the MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2024.

Direct Link for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024

Follow this live blog to get the latest details on Maharashtra HSC Result 2024.